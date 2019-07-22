Iran's Khamenei calls US plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace a 'dangerous plot'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during ceremony attended by Iranian clerics in Tehran, Iran, July 16, 2019. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Iran’s supreme leader said on Monday that a U.S. plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians through development fuelled by international investment was a “dangerous plot” to destroy Palestinian identity with money.

“This dangerous plot aims to eliminate Palestinian identity among the Palestinian people ... This is the main point that one should resist, and not allow them to eliminate the Palestinian identity using money,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to his website.