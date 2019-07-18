Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Iran nuclear deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan June 28, 2019. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal as well as the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

France is trying to ease tensions after the United States pulled out of the nuclear agreement last year. Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany remain parties to the deal.

“Both sides underlined that the (nuclear deal) is the most important factor for ensuring security in the Middle East and maintaining the nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the Kremlin said in a statement.