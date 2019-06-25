World News
June 25, 2019

Iran is not looking for war with America - Iran president

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is seen during meeting with health ministry top officials in Tehran, Iran, June 25, 2019. Official President website/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran is not looking for war with America, its President Hassan Rouhani told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

But Rouhani told Macron that if the United States violates Iran’s territorial space again, as Iranian officials maintain a U.S. drone did last week, it would be confronted.

“If the Americans want to violate the waters or airspace of Iran again, Iran’s armed forces have a duty to confront them and they will have a decisive clash,” Rouhani said.

Rouhani also told Macron that Iran will not renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal, ISNA reported.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Catherine Evans

