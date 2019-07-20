World News
July 20, 2019 / 2:14 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

UK's Hunt expresses 'extreme disappointment' to Iran's Zarif over seized tanker

1 Min Read

Jeremy Hunt, a leadership candidate for Britain's Conservative Party, attends a hustings event in York, Britain, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Powell/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he had spoken to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and expressed his “extreme disappointment” over Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.

“Just spoke to ... Zarif and expressed extreme disappointment that having assured me last Saturday Iran wanted to de-escalate situation, they have behaved in the opposite way,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“This has to be about actions not words if we are to find a way through,” Hunt added. “British shipping must and will be protected.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Gareth Jones

