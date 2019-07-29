World News
July 29, 2019 / 8:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain warns Iran: release ship to 'come out of the dark'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Monday warned Iran that if it wants to “come of the dark” then it must follow international rules and release a British-flagged vessel seized by the Islamic Republic in the Gulf.

“If the Iranians want to come of the dark and be accepted as a responsible member of the intentional community they need to adhere to rules-based system of the international community,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.

“You cannot go about detaining unlawfully foreign vessels.”

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

