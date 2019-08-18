Iran ambassador to UK says Adrian Darya-1 expected to leave Gibraltar Sunday night

An Iranian flag flies at Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, before being named as Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to Britain said the Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West is expected to leave the British territory of Gibraltar on Sunday night.

“With the arrival of two specialised engineering teams to Gibraltar ... the vessel is expected to leave tonight,” Hamid Baeidinejad said on Twitter.

British Royal Marines seized the vessel in Gibraltar in July on suspicion that it was carrying oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions.