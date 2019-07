All crew on British-flagged tanker are in good health - Iranian embassy in India

Deena with her husband Pappachan T V, parents of Dijo Pappachan, one of the crew members of British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, seized by Iran, cries as she watches television news at their home in Kochi, India, July 21, 2019. REUTERS/Sivaram V

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - All crew members aboard the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, including Indian nationals, are in good health and still on the vessel, the Iran embassy in India said on Monday.

“All the crew members including the Indian nationals are in good health, they are still on board the tanker,” the embassy told Reuters in a message.

It said the Indian Embassy in Tehran was in touch with the relevant Iranian authorises on the issue.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards rappelled from helicopters and seized the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday in apparent retaliation for the British capture of an Iranian tanker two weeks earlier.