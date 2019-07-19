Iranian news agency says British-operated Mesdar tanker has not been seized

Undated photograph shows the Mesdar, a British-operated oil tanker in Fawley, Britain obtained by Reuters on July 19, 2019. JOHN PITCHER/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. WATERMARK ADDED AT SOURCE

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have not captured the British-operated, Liberian-flagged ship Mesdar in the Gulf, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, quoting regional military sources.

“Despite reports, the ship has not been seized ... and was allowed to continue its course after being warned about safety issues by Iranian forces,” the report said.

Iran said earlier it had seized another tanker, the British-flagged Stena Impero.

Britain’s foreign minister said two vessels had been seized and described the capture of both as unacceptable.