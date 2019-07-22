Saudi minister says Iran's actions are unacceptable

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs said on Sunday that Iran must be aware its actions, including the detention of a British ship, are completely unacceptable.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law,” Adel Aljubeir said on Twitter.

“Iran must realise its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take action to deter such behaviour.”