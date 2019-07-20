Detained British-flagged tanker must go through legal process: Iran foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Files

GENEVA (Reuters) - The detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero must go through a legal process because it violated maritime regulations, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt in a phone call on Saturday, the Iranian news agency ISNA reported.

The Stena Impero was detained because of an accident with an Iranian fishing boat and is being held at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for investigations, an Iranian maritime official said earlier on Saturday.