Britain's seizure of Iranian oil tanker was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain: Iran president

FILE PHOTO: Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 sits anchored after it was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria, in the Strait of Gibraltar, southern Spain July 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar was illegal and will be detrimental for Britain, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website.

British forces captured an Iranian oil tanker in early July near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria. On July 19, Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important waterway for oil shipments.