Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/Files

(Reuters) - Iran’s ambassador to Britain warned against escalating tensions on Sunday, a day ahead of an expected response from the UK which could include fresh sanctions on Tehran or other steps after its seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker.

Britain has called the capture of the Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday a “hostile act”.

Below are details about the Strait:

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

