World News
July 16, 2019 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says it came to help of disabled foreign oil tanker in the Gulf

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian navy vessels came to the assistance of a disabled foreign oil tanker in the Gulf that needed repairs, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman was quoted as saying on Tuesday by the semi-official news agency ISNA.

“(Spokesman) Abbas Mousavi said... that an international oil tanker was in trouble due to a technical fault in the Persian Gulf... After receiving a request for assistance, Iranian forces approached it and used a tugboat to pull it towards Iranian waters for the necessary repairs to be carried out,” ISNA said.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Gareth Jones

