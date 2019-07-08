Seized Iran supertanker was loaded to capacity with crude oil - Gibraltar government

Oil supertanker Grace 1, that's on suspicion of carrying Iranian crude oil to Syria, is seen in waters of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, July 4, 2019. Picture taken July 4, 2019. Royal Marines from 42 Commando took part in its seizure. They were followed on board shortly by Gibraltar police and the ship was handed over to them to continue the operation. UK Ministry of Defence/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Tests have shown an Iranian supertanker seized in Gibraltar last week was fully loaded with crude oil, the government of the British territory said on Monday.

British Royal Marines boarded the ship, Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on Thursday and seized it over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

“Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar can now confirm, after having received the results of comprehensive laboratory testing, that ... the Grace 1, which was detained in the early hours of Thursday morning, is loaded to capacity with crude oil,” the government said in a statement.

“The results of these tests ... contradict the statements of some commentators from outside the jurisdiction who had speculated that the cargo on the vessel was not crude.”