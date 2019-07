FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. July 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron about Iran’s threat to ramp up enrichment of uranium, the White House said.

“They discussed ongoing efforts to ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon and to end Iran’s destabilising behaviour in the Middle East,” a White House spokesman said in a statement.