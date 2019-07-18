U.S. Navy searching for missing sailor in Arabian Sea: statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. navy and other ships are conducting search and rescue operations for a missing U.S. sailor in the Arabian Sea, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.

“The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after a reported man overboard incident onboard Abraham Lincoln while operating in the Arabian Sea, July 17,” a statement from the U.S. Fifth Fleet said, without giving the sailor’s name.