World News
July 18, 2019 / 5:54 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

U.S. Navy searching for missing sailor in Arabian Sea: statement

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The U.S. navy and other ships are conducting search and rescue operations for a missing U.S. sailor in the Arabian Sea, the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet said.

“The Sailor has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) after a reported man overboard incident onboard Abraham Lincoln while operating in the Arabian Sea, July 17,” a statement from the U.S. Fifth Fleet said, without giving the sailor’s name.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
