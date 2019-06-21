Trump says rejected killing people to retaliate for Iran drone strike

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as he leaves after a meeting at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he was about to approve strikes against Iran for the downing of an unmanned U.S. drone, but didn’t like the idea of killing people in retaliation, according to an interview with NBC News.

Trump said he asked his generals how many people might die in the operation. “And they came back and said ‘Sir, approximately 150.’ And I thought about it for a second. I said, ‘You know what? They shot down an unmanned drone ... and here we are sitting with 150 dead people.’ ... And I didn’t like it. I didn’t think it was proportionate.”