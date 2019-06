Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday urged all sides to show restraint in the situation around Iran and said Moscow was concerned about rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Iran this week shot down a U.S. military drone, raising fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.