Iran's Revolutionary Guards calls U.S. sanctions a "desperate" measure

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that recent U.S. sanctions against Tehran were a desperate measure after downing of U.S. drone in the Gulf of Oman by Iran.

“The recent U.S. sanctions against the Guards commanders show their desperation and anger in face of Iranian prowess,” Hossein Salami was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Salami said after downing of a U.S. drone by the Guards, U.S. resorted to “illogical and senseless” reactions to save face.