Trump says he's not looking for war with Iran - NBC News interview

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to First Lady Melania Trump as they attend the annual Congressional picnic event at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday he is not looking for war with Iran, but he warned that if a conflict did occur it would result in “obliteration.”

“I’m not looking for war, and if there is it’ll be obliteration like you’ve never seen before. But I’m not looking to do that,” Trump told NBC News in an interview a day after he aborted a planned air strike against Iranian targets in retaliation for Tehran shooting down a U.S. drone.