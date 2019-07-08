Iran's Zarif says there won't be a better nuclear deal than 2015 accord

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks during a news conference in Baghdad, Iraq, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - World powers will not be able to negotiate a better deal with Iran than the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday.

Iran threatened on Monday to restart deactivated centrifuges and ramp up its enrichment of uranium to 20 percent purity as its next potential big moves away from the agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

“#B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal,” Zarif wrote, referring to the nuclear deal by its acronym, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they’re bizarrely urging Iran’s full compliance. There’s a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge.”

Zarif has in the past said that a so-called “B-team” including U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, an ardent Iran hawk, and conservative Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.