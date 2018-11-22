World News
November 22, 2018 / 5:05 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Saudi crown prince leaves for tour of Arab countries amid Khashoggi controversy

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations in New York on March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left the kingdom on Thursday to visit a number of Arab countries, the Saudi press agency reported, his first trip abroad since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has said Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, had no prior knowledge of Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul six weeks ago.

Al-Arabiya TV said he would will start his trip with a visit to the neighbouring United Arab Emirates.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
