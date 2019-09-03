Nasrallah: flare-up with Israel launched 'new phase', no red lines

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during a rally marking the anniversary of the defeat of militants near the Lebanese-Syrian border, in al-Ain village, Lebanon August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader said on Monday that while a flare-up with Israel at the border had ended, the episode had launched a “new phase” in which the Iran-backed movement no longer has red lines.

In a televised speech, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the new focus, now in the hands of fighters in the field, would be on targeting Israeli drones entering Lebanon’s skies.

He said Hezbollah’s Sunday attack had sent Israel a message that “if you attack, then all your border, your forces and your settlements” will be at risk.