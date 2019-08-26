World News
August 26, 2019 / 10:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drones that fell in Beirut carried explosives - Hezbollah

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah said that two Israeli drones which crashed in Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday were carrying explosives.

The Iran-backed movement said in a statement late on Monday that experts examined the first drone. The suburbs “were subjected to an attack by rigged drones”, with the first one failing to cause a blast and the second exploding, it said.

After the two drones crashed on Sunday, Hezbollah’s leader warned Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Dan Grebler

