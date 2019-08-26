Lebanon's Aoun says Israeli drone strikes like a declaration or war

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday his country had a right to defend itself after Israeli drone strikes that were like a “declaration of war”.

“What happened was similar to a declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty,” Aoun’s office quoted him as saying on Twitter.

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah, prompting the Iran-backed movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.