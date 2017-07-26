MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets quiet, activity focuses on smaller stocks

DUBAI, July 26 (Reuters) - Gulf stock markets moved little in quiet, early trade on Wednesday, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second- and third-tier stocks.

The Saudi index edged down 0.1 percent in the first half-hour as Saudi Printing and Packaging, the most heavily traded stock, rose 3 percent.

Saudi British Bank edged up 0.4 percent after posting a 1.9 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit to 1.13 billion riyals ($301.4 million), at the high end of the forecasts of analysts, who had on average predicted 1.01 billion riyals.

Retailer United Electronics gained 2.1 percent; it was in line with analysts' forecasts at it reported quarterly net profit jumped to 43.4 million riyals from 11 million riyals, citing higher sales and wider margins on some products.

Dubai's index fell 0.3 percent. Islamic Arab Insurance and Dubai Islamic Insurance, which had dominated trading volume as they surged on Tuesday, remained active but their prices were flat.

Qatar's index dropped 0.4 percent as Barwa Real Estate lost 0.9 percent after it reported first-half net profit fell to 912 million riyals ($250.5 million) from 1.20 billion riyals.

Al Meera Consumer Goods continued to attract unusually high trading volumes, rising 1.3 percent after a 5.8 percent jump on Tuesday. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Keith Weir)