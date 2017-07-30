FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price rebound positive but SABIC earnings miss may weigh on Saudi
July 30, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 11 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil price rebound positive but SABIC earnings miss may weigh on Saudi

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - A continued rebound in oil prices is positive for Gulf stock markets on Sunday but an earnings miss by petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries may weigh on that market.

Brent oil climbed over $1 a barrel overnight to above $52.50 on Friday. However, thin trading volumes and narrow ranges in recent weeks suggest concern about second-quarter corporate earnings will prevent any big rise in equities.

Saudi Basic Industries reported a drop in second-quarter net profit to 3.71 billion riyals ($989 million) from 4.96 billion riyals a year earlier; analysts had on average forecast a profit of 4.56 billion riyals.

Saudi Cement also missed estimates as quarterly profit sank to 94 million riyals from 249 million riyals; analysts had expected 131 million riyals. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

