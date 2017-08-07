MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may hold firm; Qatar insurers in focus

DUBAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Stock markets in the Gulf may hold firm on Monday as Asian bourses rise and oil prices hold near a nine-week high, while insurers in Qatar may get a boost from positive corporate news.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.5 percent while Brent oil is at $52.27 a barrel.

In Qatar, Doha Insurance may rise after it swung to a second-quarter net profit of 6.5 million riyals ($1.8 million) compared to a loss of 1.1 million riyals a year ago.

Another insurer, Qatar Insurance, may be bid up on news that it plans to float 25 million shares of Oman Qatar Insurance through an intitial public offer on the Omani stock exchange.

In Saudi Arabia, Samba Financial Group reported a net profit of 1.27 billion riyals ($339 million) in the three months to June 30, broadly in line with analysts’ forecasts and down 3.3 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

Its shares jumped 3.4 percent on Sunday after its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.75 riyal for the first half of the year, two-thirds more than the 2016 interim payout.

In Abu Dhabi, mid-sized property developer Eshraq Properties may attract buying interest after it swung to a second quarter net profit of 636,000 dirhams ($173,000) from a loss of 101.4 million dirhams a year ago. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)