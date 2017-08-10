FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may be weak, Saudi's Arabian Cement misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in 2 months

MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets may be weak, Saudi's Arabian Cement misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Middle Eastern stock markets may be weak on Thursday with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7 percent, partly because of North Korean tensions.

Continuing a string of poor earnings by Saudi Arabian priducers of building materials, Arabian Cement reported that second-quarter net profit plunged to 35.5 million riyals ($9.5 million) from 141 million riyals a year ago, missing the 71.7 million riyal average forecast of analysts.

Kuwaiti telecommunications firm Zain may attract interest after signing a deal to sell 425.7 million treasury shares to Omantel for $846 million. The purchase, subject to regulatory approval, was announced days before Oman is to shortlist qualified applicants for a third mobile licence, for which Zain has bid. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.