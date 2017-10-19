FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Q3 profit rise at Riyad Bank could support Saudi bank stocks
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Bollywood
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
China
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 5:26 AM / 3 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Q3 profit rise at Riyad Bank could support Saudi bank stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Saudi bank shares could be buoyed on Thursday by better than expected third-quarter earnings from Riyad Bank, the kingdom’s fourth-largest bank by assets.

Investors are awaiting results from Saudi Arabia’s other lenders after Riyad Bank reported a 47.7 percent rise in profit as income from investments and fees and commission rose.

The positive results follow Saudi’s Alinma Bank on Sunday beating analysts’ estimates with a 3 percent profit rise.

Qatar bank stocks will also be in focus after Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), the Gulf state’s largest sharia-compliant lender by assets, reported a 10.9 percent jump in third-quarter net, in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Results on Thursday included Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. , which reported a 140.9 percent rise in third-quarter profit to 381.0 million riyals, and Saudi Automotive Services Co , which posted a 36.6 percent profit rise to 9.1 million riyals.

Asian stocks rose to near decade highs on Thursday, while oil prices were stable, supported by ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.