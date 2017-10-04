FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms but insurer MedGulf hit by regulator warning
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 14 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi outperforms but insurer MedGulf hit by regulator warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The banking sector helped the Saudi Arabian stock index outperform the region in early trade on Wednesday, but shares of a Saudi insurer were knocked lower after the financial regulator issued it with a warning.

The Riyadh index was up 0.4 percent after 45 minutes of trade with the main support coming from the banking sector; National Commercial Bank was up 0.8 percent.

Analysts at Al Rajhi Capital estimate the sector’s profits rose mildly in the third quarter because of higher net interest margins and broadly flat bad loan provisions. Saudi firms are expected to release quarterly results late this month.

Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance (MedGulf) slumped 4.1 percent in relatively active trade after saying it had received a warning from the central bank, which told the company to improve its capital adequacy ratio by Dec. 31 or be suspended from issuing new insurance policies.

This year the regulator has cracked down on many insurance companies. Shares of SABB Takaful, which had dropped 3.6 percent on Tuesday after the regulator temporarily stopped it from issuing or renewing insurance or savings products, citing weaknesses in the firm’s internal controls, fell a further 0.3 percent on Wednesday morning.

Qatar’s index lost 0.7 percent to a fresh five-year intra-day low. Commodity-related stocks were some of the worst performers; oil and gas drilling service provider Gulf International Services lost 2.5 percent.

Abu Dhabi’s index dropped 0.5 percent, weighed down by the banking sector; the largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank , was down 1.0 percent.

The Dubai index was flat as 15 shares rose and the same number declined. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.