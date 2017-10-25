FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks largely flat, SEC rises on potential SoftBank stake
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 9:21 AM / a day ago

MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi stocks largely flat, SEC rises on potential SoftBank stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian stocks opened largely flat on Wednesday as gains by Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) were offset by declines for Zain Saudi and Middle East Healthcare.

SEC was one of the biggest gainers, rising by 4.5 percent in early trading after news on Tuesday that the kingdom will consider selling a large stake in the utility to SoftBank Vision Fund, the world’s largest private equity fund.

The Saudi government would retain a controlling stake, the utility said in a statement.

Public Investment Fund, which holds a 74 percent stake in SEC, signed a memorandum of understanding with SoftBank Vision Fund for SEC to develop 3 gigawatts of solar energy in 2018, SEC said in a statement.

Weighing on the Saudi bourse was Zain Saudi, which fell 4.9 percent after its board proposed a capital reduction to 3.62 billion riyals from 5.84 billion riyals to write off accumulated losses.

Zain Saudi swung to a third-quarter net profit of 3 million riyals, but missed forecasts of three analysts of 21.2 million riyals.

Middle East Healthcare, which posted a 39.8 percent third-quarter profit drop earlier in the week, fell 8.6 percent in early trading.

The Saudi stock index .TASI edged down 0.08 percent.

In Qatar .QSI, the index was down 0.2 percent, with Qatari Investors Group, the biggest loser, down 4.3 percent.

In Dubai, the main index .DFM dropped 0.5 percent, with Dubai Investments the top gainer, rising 6.0 percent, while the Abu Dhabi index .ADI edged down 0.2 percent. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.