Turkey will soon clear Syria's Afrin town of militants - government spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will soon clear the Syrian town of Afrin of militants and has already gained control of more than half the area, a government spokesman said on Monday.

Debris and wreckage of cars seen along a road after Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters advanced in north of Afrin,Syria,March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

“We have cleared an area of 1102 kilometre square from terrorists in Afrin. We will soon reach the town centre and clear it as well,” spokesman Bekir Bozdag told reporters.

Turkey launched an operation into Syria’s northwest Afrin region in January and has threatened to push further east to Manbij, where Syrian Kurdish YPG troops are stationed.