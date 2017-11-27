FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says Syria government has not confirmed will attend Geneva talks
#World News
November 27, 2017 / 4:14 PM / a day ago

U.N. says Syria government has not confirmed will attend Geneva talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Syria mediator Staffan de Mistura said on Monday that the Syrian government had not yet confirmed that it would attend an eighth round of peace talks in Geneva this week, but “indicated that we would be hearing from them soon.”

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

“Last night we received a message that the government would not travel to Geneva today. Naturally we hope, and indeed expect the government will be on its way shortly,” de Mistura told the U.N. Security Council on Monday.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

Reporting by Michelle Nichols
