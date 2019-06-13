UK blames Iran for oil tanker attacks - government source

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain shares the U.S. government’s assessment that Iran is to blame for two attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, a government source said.

“We agree with it,” a source at Britain’s foreign ministry said, when asked about the U.S. assessment, declining to give further details.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters earlier on Thursday that the U.S. government believed Iran was to blame, based on the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, and other factors.