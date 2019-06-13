World News
Britain 'deeply concerned' about reports of explosions on vessels in Gulf of Oman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was deeply concerned by reports of explosions and fires on vessels in the Gulf of Oman.

Shipping firms and industry sources said two oil tankers were hit in suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman and the crews have been evacuated, a month after a similar incident in which four tankers in the region were struck.

“We are deeply concerned by reports of explosions and fires on vessels in the Gulf of Oman. We are in contact with local authorities and partners in the region,” a British government spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

