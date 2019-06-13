Money News
June 13, 2019 / 9:07 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Bernhard Shulte says its tanker Kokuka Courageous damaged after 'suspected attack'

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said on Thursday that its oil tanker Kokuka Courageous has been damaged as the result of a “suspected attack”.

“The ship is safely afloat. The hull has been breached above the water line on the starboard side,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The company said the ship is on passage from Al Jabil, Saudi Arabia, to Singapore with a cargo of methanol.

It added that all crew are reported safe and one minor injury was reported.

“There has been a fire in the engine room and the carbon dioxide fire system has been released,” the company said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below