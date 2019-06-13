Bernhard Shulte says its tanker Kokuka Courageous damaged after 'suspected attack'

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said on Thursday that its oil tanker Kokuka Courageous has been damaged as the result of a “suspected attack”.
“The ship is safely afloat. The hull has been breached above the water line on the starboard side,” the company said in a statement on its website.
The company said the ship is on passage from Al Jabil, Saudi Arabia, to Singapore with a cargo of methanol.
It added that all crew are reported safe and one minor injury was reported.
“There has been a fire in the engine room and the carbon dioxide fire system has been released,” the company said.
