Bernhard Shulte says its tanker Kokuka Courageous damaged after 'suspected attack'

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said on Thursday that its oil tanker Kokuka Courageous has been damaged as the result of a “suspected attack”.

“The ship is safely afloat. The hull has been breached above the water line on the starboard side,” the company said in a statement on its website.

The company said the ship is on passage from Al Jabil, Saudi Arabia, to Singapore with a cargo of methanol.

It added that all crew are reported safe and one minor injury was reported.

“There has been a fire in the engine room and the carbon dioxide fire system has been released,” the company said.