U.S. official says Iran removes unexploded mine from side of tanker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has video showing Iran’s military removing what Washington believes was an unexploded limpet mine from the side of a Japanese tanker attacked on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had reviewed the video personally and said it clearly showed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) approaching the vessel and removing the mine.

It was unclear if the video would be released publicly.