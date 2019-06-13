Latest on suspected attacks on tankers in Gulf of Oman

(Reuters) - Here is the latest from Reuters on suspected attacks on two tankers on Thursday south of the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil is shipped:

The tankers Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous movements are shown in this still image taken from an animation obtained June 13, 2019 from social media. MarineTraffic via REUTERS

- Panama-listed tanker Kokuka Courageous was damaged in a “suspected attack” that breached the hull above the water line, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement said

- The ship was attacked twice in three hours before all the crew were evacuated, the president of Japanese owner Kokuka Sangyo told reporters

- There had been an engine room fire on the tanker, which was carrying a cargo of methanol from Saudi Arabia to Singapore

- A second ship, the Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair, was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo” at around 0400 GMT, said Taiwanese refiner CPC Corp, which had chartered the vessel

- The Aframax-class tanker loaded with 75,000 tonnes of naphtha was on fire, said Norwegian owner Frontline

- Frontline said the Front Altair was afloat, denying a report by Iran’s IRNA news agency that it had sunk

- It was travelling from Ruwais, United Arab Emirates, to Taiwan, according to trade sources and Refinitiv Eikon data

- All 44 sailors from the two ships have been rescued by Iranian search and rescue teams, Tehran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, citing an unnamed informed source

- The Bahrain-based U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet said it was assisting after receiving distress calls

- Oil prices surged by 4% on the news