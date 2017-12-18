FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CDL urges M&C investors to consider "material premium" of takeover bid
December 18, 2017 / 4:06 PM / in a day

CDL urges M&C investors to consider "material premium" of takeover bid

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - City Developments Limited, which wants to buy-out minority shareholders in Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, urged investors to consider the “very material premium” of its bid after a trio of investment firms rejected its offer.

CDL, which already owns 65.2 percent of M&C, said on Monday the three M&C investors that spurned its 620 pence-per-share ($8.31) offer in a public letter on Dec. 14 were using a “somewhat disingenuous” argument.

The trio said last week that they wanted other shareholders to help them block CDL’s bid, which values the FTSE 250 hotelier at about 2 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.7462 pounds Reporting by Ben Martin; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
