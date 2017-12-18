CDL urges M&C investors to consider "material premium" of takeover bid

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - City Developments Limited, which wants to buy-out minority shareholders in Britain’s Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, urged investors to consider the “very material premium” of its bid after a trio of investment firms rejected its offer.

CDL, which already owns 65.2 percent of M&C, said on Monday the three M&C investors that spurned its 620 pence-per-share ($8.31) offer in a public letter on Dec. 14 were using a “somewhat disingenuous” argument.

The trio said last week that they wanted other shareholders to help them block CDL’s bid, which values the FTSE 250 hotelier at about 2 billion pounds.