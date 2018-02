Feb 8 (Reuters) - Millennium & Copthorne Hotels reported a rise in annual revenue per room, helped by a weaker sterling and strong growth in New York.

Reported revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 7.9 percent to 82.78 pounds ($115) for the year ended Dec. 31, said the operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels. ($1 = 0.7190 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)