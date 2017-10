WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Poland’s Bank Millennium SA plans to increase its net profit to 1 billion zlotys ($273.51 million) in 2020 excluding one off items from 701 million zlotys in 2016, it said on Monday.

The unit of Portuguese BCP also said in a statement it plans to increase revenues from core activity by around 30 percent in comparison with 2017. The cost to income ratio is aimed at 40 percent. ($1 = 3.6562 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)