FILE PHOTO: A man waits at a bus-stop with an advertisement of Larsen & Toubro outside the company's manufacturing unit in Mumbai January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd bought an additional 2 percent stake in Mindtree Ltd, raising its total ownership to 26 percent, the IT services firm said on Thursday.

L&T bought a 20.3 percent stake in Bengaluru-based Mindtree in March, starting a hostile takeover bid rarely seen in India.