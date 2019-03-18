L&T buys 20 percent stake in IT firm Mindtree, eyes more

A logo of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is pictured outside its Corporate office in Mumbai, India May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) said on Monday it would buy a 20.32 percent stake in local IT services firm Mindtree Ltd for 32.69 billion Indian rupees ($476.57 million).

L&T, which is acquiring the shares from local coffee baron V.G. Siddhartha and firms related to him, said in a statement it had also placed an order with its broker for an on-market purchase of up to 15 percent of Mindtree’s shares at 980 rupees apiece.

It is also looking to buy an additional 31 percent of shares from Mindtree’s public shareholders at the same price, the company added.

($1 = 68.5940 Indian rupees)