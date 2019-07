A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd said on Wednesday that conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd has acquired a 60.06% stake in the Indian IT services company.

L&T will be categorised as a promoter in Mindtree, the company added.

The report comes within months of Mindtree rejecting a hostile takeover bid from L&T, saying that the plan was of no value for the company or its shareholders.