A sign of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is placed on a road divider in Mumbai, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) made an open offer on Tuesday to acquire a 31 percent stake in IT services firm MindTree Ltd for 50.30 billion rupees ($730.20 million).

L&T said it has offered to buy 51.3 million MindTree shares at 980 rupees apiece.

($1 = 68.8850 Indian rupees)