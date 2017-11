SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Australian businessman Clive Palmer said on Friday the Supreme Court of Western Australia has awarded his company Mineralogy about A$200 million ($152 million) in damages in a dispute with Chinese conglomerate CITIC .

CITIC has been in legal disputes with Mineralogy over royalty payments and land access.

A CITIC spokesman was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 1.3137 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)