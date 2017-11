NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Brazil will harvest 110 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2017/18 crop year, down from 114 million tonnes in the previous year, an industry consultant said at an event on Monday.

Brazil will produce 85-90 mln tonnes of corn in 2017-18, down from 100 mln tonnes previously, said Alexandre Mendonça De Barros, an economist with consultancy MB Agro and a member of the board of directors at meat processor Minerva SA.