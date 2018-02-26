FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
February 26, 2018 / 2:50 PM / a day ago

Miner Freeport says no plans to sell Congo cobalt asset as buyers circle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOLLYWOOD, Florida, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Several parties are interested in buying Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo but the purchase price would not be very impactful for the miner, Freeport’s chief executive said.

As a result, it is looking at other options for the asset, including possibly a joint venture to develop the large cobalt project, CEO Richard Adkerson said, speaking at the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference in Hollywood, Florida. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.