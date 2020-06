People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Brief scuffles broke out between police and protesters close to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street office on Wednesday during a march against racism prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, a Reuters photographer said.

Tens of thousands of people were taking part in the demonstration, which has so far been peaceful.